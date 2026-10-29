Photo by Bob Williams

Best Bagel place

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Eats by EW StaffPosted on

1. Lox, Stocks and Bagels, 368 E. 40th Ave., 541-692-2435, LoxStocksandBagels.com.

2. Bagel Sphere, 4089 W. 11th Ave., 541-868-1072, BagelSphere.com.

3. Hideaway Bakery, 3377 E. Amazon Dr., 541-868-1982, HideawayBakery.com.