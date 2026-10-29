Best Bakery

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Eats by EW StaffPosted on

1. Creswell Bakery, 182 S. 2nd, Creswell, 541-895-5885, CreswellBakery.com.

2. Hideaway Bakery, 3377 E. Amazon Dr., 541-868-1982, HideawayBakery.com.

3. Noisette, 200 W. Broadway, 541-654-5257, NoisettePK.com.