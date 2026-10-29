Patrick Webber, Matt Garrell and Chris McCormack of the Jackalope Lounge. Photo by Eve Weston.

Best Bar grub

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Eats by EW StaffPosted on

1. Jackalope Lounge, 453 Willamette, 541-485-1519, JackalopeLounge.com.

2. The Bier Stein, 1591 Willamette, 541-485-2437, ThebierStein.com.

3. Party Bar, 55 W. Broadway, 541-345-8228, PartyEugene.com.