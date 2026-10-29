Best Barbecue

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Eats by EW StaffPosted on

1. Paper Plate BBQ, 263 Mill St., 541-606-2130, PaperPlateBbq.com.

2. Bill & Tim’s Barbeque & Tap House, 201 E. 13th Ave., 541-654-0578, BillandTims.com.

3. Hole in The Wall BBQ, 3200 W. 11th Ave., 541-683-7378, HoleintheWallbbq.com.