Kellen Hodges. Photo by Chris Pietsch.

Best Barber

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Business by EW StaffPosted on

1. Kellen Hodges, Kellen the Barber, 74 E 18th Ave., Ste. 10, 541-543-0423, KellentheBarber.barberly.app.

2. Desiree Diamond, American Traditional Barbershop, 390 W. 12th Ave., 541-915-9613. Vagaro.com/americantraditionalbarbershop.

3. Jay Madrid, Springfield Barbers, 807 A St., Ste. C, Spfd.. SpringfieldBarbers.com.