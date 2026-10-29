Best Barista: Aaron ‘Sully’ Sullivan. Photo by Athena Delene.

Best Barista

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Eats by EW StaffPosted on

1. Aaron “Sully” Sullivan, Wandering Goat Coffee, 268 Madison St., 541-344-5161, WanderingGoat.com.

2. Lily, Glass House, 520 Blair Blvd., 458-210-8357, RadiantCoffeeRoasters.com.

3. Genelle Izumi, Kohi Time, 450 E Broadway First Floor, KohiTime.com.