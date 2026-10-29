Best Best place to see a play

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Arts and Performance by EW StaffPosted on

1. Hult Center for Performing Arts, 1 Eugene Center, 541-682-5000, HultCenter.org.

2. The Very Little Theatre, 2350 Hilyard St., 541-344-7751, TheVLT.com.

3. Oregon Contemporary Theater, 194 W Broadway, 541-465-1506, OctTheatre.org.