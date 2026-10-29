Best Breakfast

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Eats by EW StaffPosted on

1. Morning Glory Cafe, 450 Willamette, 541-687-0709, MorningGloryEugene.com.

2. Brail’s Restaurant, 395 W. 5th Ave., 541-342-2075, 1689 Willamette, 541-343-1542, BrailsRestaurant.co.

3. Hideaway Bakery, 3377 E. Amazon Dr., 541-868-1982, HideawayBakery.com.