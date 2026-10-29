Best Burlesque performer

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Arts and Performance by EW StaffPosted on
Peaches von Killingsworth. Photo by Faliesha Dawne Photography.

1. Peaches Von Killingsworth (aka Baroque Betty), Instagram.com/Baroque_Betty.

2. Titsa Kimbo, Facebook.com/quingtitsakimbo.

3. Bebe Boudoir, Facebook.com/AmaliaLightgrace.