Best Chain restaurant to celebrate your birthday

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Eats by EW StaffPosted on

1. Old Spaghetti Factory, 27 E. 5th Ave., 541-735-9668, Osf.com.

2. Texas Roadhouse, 1060 Valley River Way, 541-345-7427, TexasRoadHouse.com.

3. BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, 1080 Valley River Way, 541-344-2200, BJsResturants.com.