Best Clothing thrift store

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Business by EW StaffPosted on

1. St. Vincent de Paul (St. Vinnies), 2890 Chad Drive, 541-743-7117 and 199 Q St., Spfd., 541-746-7784, as well as sites in and around Lane County. SVDP.us

2. Ghost Town Outfitters, 1040 Tyinn St. and 365 E. 13th Ave., 541-654-6876. Ghosttownoutfitters.com.

3. Wild Paisley Vintage, 37 W. 13th Ave., 828-242-2961, Instagram.com/wildpaisleyvintage.