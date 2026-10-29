Best Coffee shop

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Eats by EW StaffPosted on

1. Caffe Pacori, 541-912-1248, 255 Wallis St. Ste. 3, CaffePaccori.com.

2. Farmers Union Coffee Roasters, 152 W. 5th Ave., FarmersUnionCoffee.com.

3. Wandering Goat Coffee, 268 Madison St., 541-344-5161, WanderingGoat.com.