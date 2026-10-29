Best Dog park

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Going Out by EW StaffPosted on

1. Wayne Morse Family Farm, 595 Crest Dr., 541-682-5373, Eugene-or.gov/Facilities.

2. Amazon Dog Park, 22 Amazon Pkwy., 541-682-4800, Eugene-or.gov/Facilities.

3. Alton Baker Dog Park, 200 Day Island Rd., 541-682-4800, Eugene-or.gov/Facilities.