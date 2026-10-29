Training Spot staff and their dogs. Photo by Eve Weston.

Best Dog trainer

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Business by EW StaffPosted on

1. Training Spot, 90 Lawrence St., 541-357-7387, Trainingspot.us.

2. Nicci Bello, Ripple Effect Dog Training LLC, 1699 27th St., Spc 21, Florence, 541-991-9978, RippleEffectDogTrainingllc.godaddysites.com

3. Fur & Ferns Canine Club, 815-222-5782, Facebook.com/furandferns.