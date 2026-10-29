Karina Mills, Bewitched Oddities owner. Photo by Eve Weston.

Best Downtown Eugene store

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Business by EW StaffPosted on

1. Bewitched Oddities, 25 E. 8th Ave., #25, 458-210-2547, BewitchedOddities.com.

2. Passionflower Design, 128 E. Broadway, 541-344-3857, PassionFlowerDesign.com.

3. Founded Vintage, 749 Willamette, 541-510-6540, Instagram.com/founded_vtg.