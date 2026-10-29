Best Downtown Springfield store

1. The Crypt, 226 7th St., Spfd., Instagram.com/thecrypt541.

2. Lovely, 111 Main St., Spfd., 541-636-8662, LovelyAllDay.com.

3. Chuck & Alice, 414 Main St., Spfd., ChuckandAlice.com.

Downtown Springfield is adorable. With shops, cafes, restaurants and lovely murals, it’s got this quaint, walkable vibe that screams “brunch.” But, if you head just one block over from the historic Main Street and look into the shadows, you’ll find The Crypt: a dark vintage store, where, after shopping, you’ll be all dressed up with nowhere to go. There are hundreds of horror movie VHS tapes, posters, novels and more. There are wet specimens and taxidermied animals — or, as co-owner Dakota Jennen calls them, “dead stuff” — crucifixes, vintage Halloween decorations and a clothing selection that covers every style: goth, punk, emo and witch. Co-owners and married couple Jennen and Kieran Hawke make and source many things in the store. Hawke, for instance, builds scythes by hand and makes “do-it-yourself lobotomy kits” from old bizarre medical tools he finds and cleans. The Crypt also sells independent art, hosts monthly cemetery clean-ups and, through 2026, screens old horror B-movies at Art House. The best part: you’ll be hard pressed to find something over $15 in there (which makes it easy to walk out having spent over $200 on tons of stuff). In Springfield, “we have such a big punk scene here. We have a horror scene here,” Jennen says. The Crypt, she says, fills an important niche by “taking the guesswork out of thrifting. If you’re into alternative stuff, just come in.” Who could ask for more?