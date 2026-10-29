1. Maliena Bitchcock, Instagram.com/maliena_bitchcock.

2. Karress Ann Slaughter, Instagram.com/mercutio4.

3. Shirley Mental, Instagram.com/shirley_mental.

It takes five hours, an over the top wig, a closet full of costumes ranging from Beetlejuice to Maleficent and 21 years of drag experience. Maliena Bitchcock comes from James Roberts’ love of theater and working in wardrobe. By their early 20s, Roberts started creating characters with costumes backstage and in turn, Maliena Bitchcock was born.

“She just [came from] wanting to be something else, something that helped me be a little more stronger,” Roberts says of Bitchcock.

Since moving to Eugene a decade ago Maliena Bitchcock has come to be known as the queen who hosts Bingo at The Sparrow & Serpent as well as the host of various fundraising events for Greenhill Humane Society, HIV Alliance and TransPonder at Cowfish Café, to name a few.

“I believe, especially when you’re privileged enough to be someone that’s a public figure or you’re a performer, it is important to give back [to] the communities that support us.” Roberts says.

In 2024 Maliena Bitchcock placed third as Best Drag Queen and in her 21 years of performing, this will be her first time being named the Best Drag Queen of Best of Eugene.

“I’ve been doing this a long time and sometimes you get in that phase where you almost get imposter syndrome where you’re like, am I even valid? Am I even, what am I doing? Is it making an impact in this world?” Roberts says “ And being nominated, It’s nice, it feels validating. It feels like [I’ve been] seen for the hard work [I] do.”