Best Eugene Reddit Thread

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Arts and Performance by EW StaffPosted on

1. I successfully took Bell Real Estate to court and you should too.

I successfully took Bell Real Estate to court and you should too
byu/QuantumBaconBit inEugene

2. Friday Rants

FRIDAY RANT!!
byu/Arararti inEugene

3. Anytime someone posts recipes for local/defunct restaurants (Carte de Frisco, etc.)