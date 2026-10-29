Mount Pisgah Arboretum. Photo by Eve Weston.

Best Event venue

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Going Out by EW StaffPosted on

1. Mount Pisgah Arboretum, 34901 Frank Parrish Rd, 541-747-3817, MountPisgahArboretum.org.

2. Owen Rose Garden, 300 N. Jefferson, 541-682-4800, Eugene-or.gov/Facilities.

3. WOW Hall, Community Center for the Performing Arts, 291 W. 8th Ave., 541-687-2746, WOWHall.org.