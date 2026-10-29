Lexi Star, MECCA floor manager. Photo by Eve Weston.

Best Fabric store

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Business by EW StaffPosted on

1. MECCA, Materials Exchange Center for Community Arts, 555 High St., 541-302-1810, Materials-exchange.org.

2. Jean Marie’s Fabric, 110 Main St, Spfd., 541-746-0433, Etsy.com/shop/JeanMariesFabrics.

3. Cozy, 285 E. 5th Ave., 541-485-9204, Cozy-yarn.com.