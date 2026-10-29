Best Fancy meal

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Eats by EW StaffPosted on

1. Cafe Soriah, 384 W. 13th Ave., 541-342-4410, Soriah.com.

2. Bar Purlieu, 1530 Willamette, 458-201-7044, BarPurlieu.com.

3. Marché, 296 E. 5th Ave., 541-342-3612, MarcheRestaurant.com.