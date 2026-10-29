Best Food Cart: Arekie Indian Fusion Cuisine

Best Food cart

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Eats by EW StaffPosted on

1. Arekie Indian Fusion Cuisine, 207 Madison St., 541-797-3741, Arekie.com.

2. Lucky Thai Food Cart, 2777 Friendly St., 541-543-2733, LuckyThaiFoodCart.com.

3. Beccofino Food Truck, 520 Charnelton St., 458-221-5038, Instagram.com/beccofino_eugene.