Best Gluten-free menu options

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Eats by EW StaffPosted on

1. Morning Glory Cafe, 450 Willamette, 541-687-0709, MorningGloryEugene.com.

2. Jazzy Ladies, 560 Oak St., 541-636-9923, JazzyLadiesCafe.com.

3. Elegant Elephant Baking Co., 120 Shelton Mcmurphey Blvd., Ste. 150, 541-556-7540, ElegantElephantBaking.com.