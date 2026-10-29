The Eugene Family YMCA. Photo by Chris Pietsch.

Best Gym

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Business by EW StaffPosted on

1. Eugene Family YMCA, 600 East 24th Ave., 541-686-9622, EugeneYmca.org.

2. Elevation Bouldering Gym, 348 Lincoln St., 541-972-3595, ElevationGym.com.

3. Downtown Athletic Club, 999 Willamette, 541-484-4011, DowntownAC.com.