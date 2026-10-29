Prince Pückler’s.Photo: PrincePuckler’s.com

Best Ice cream

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Eats by EW StaffPosted on

1. Prince Pückler’s, 1605 E. 19th Ave., 541-344-4418, PrincePucklers.com.

2. Salt and Straw, 139 Oakway Rd., 541-521-7708, SaltAndStraw.com.

3. Canary Custard, 37 W. 13th Ave., CanaryCustard.com.