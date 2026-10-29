Tsunami owner Scott Landfield and Ren Errington. Photo by Eve Weston.

Best Indie bookstore

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Business by EW StaffPosted on

1. Tsunami Books, 2585 Willamette, 541-345-8986, TsunamiBooks.org

2. Smith Family Bookstore, 525 Willamette, 541-343-4717, SmithFamilyBookstore.com.

3. HodgePodge Books and Taproom, 158 E. 14th Ave., 541-525-1718, Booksandtaps.com.