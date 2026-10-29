Hunter Communications installing fiber internet at Eugene Weekly in 2024.

Best Internet provider

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Business by EW StaffPosted on

1. Hunter Communications, 115 Cleveland St, 541-772-9282, HunterFiber.com.

2. Xfinity, 1063 Valley River Way, 800-266-2278, Xfinity.com.

3. Emerald Broadband, 859 Willamette St #310, 541-363-0260, EmeraldBroadband.com.