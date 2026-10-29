(clockwise from bottom) Calabrian pizza, cauliflower salad, negroni, canoli, cavetelli and rigatone pasta.

Best Italian food

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Eats by EW StaffPosted on

1. Osteria DOP, 1122 Oak St., 541-913-6460, OsteriaDop.com.

2. Beppe & Gianni’s Trattoria, 1646 E. 19th Ave., 541-683-6661, BeppeandGiannis.net.

3. Placido’s Pasta Shop, 120 Shelton McMurphey Blvd., #110, 458-205-8092, Placidos.com.