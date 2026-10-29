Akira’s tuna, topped with caviar. Photo by Seira Kitagawa.

Best Japanese food

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Eats by EW StaffPosted on

1. Akira, 359 Mill St., 458-205-8288, AkiraEugene.com.

2. Toshi’s Ramen, 1520 Pearl St., 541-683-7833, ToshisRamen.com.

3. Sushi Pure, 259 E. 5th Ave., 541-654-0608, SushiPureEugene.com.