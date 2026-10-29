Tiger Mama owners and staff at the Whiteaker location. Photo by Eve Weston.

Best Korean food

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Eats by EW StaffPosted on

1. Tiger Mama, 1080 W. 3rd Ave., 458-273-3166, Instagram.com/tigermamautrecht.

2. Seoul K-Food, 2870 Willamette, 458-210-2945, Seoulk-food.com.

3. Cafe Seoul, 930 Franklin Blvd., 541-687-2122, CafeSeoul541.com.