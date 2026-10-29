Best Local band

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Arts and Performance by EW StaffPosted on

1. The Sugar Beets, beetmob@gmail.com, 541-510-9322, Facebook.com/TheSugarBeets.

2. Belltower, b3lltowerband@gmail.com, 707-790-6963, B3llTower.bandcamp.com.

3. 2106, 2106official@gmail.com,, 458-446-9123, Facebook.com/2106theband.