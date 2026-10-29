Best Local beer

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Eats by EW StaffPosted on

1. Coldfire Brewing, 263 Mill St., 541-636-3889, ColdFireBrewing.com.

2. Oakshire Brewing, 207 Madison St., 541-654-5520, OakBrew.com.

3. The Bier Stein Bottleshop & Pub, 1591 Willamette, 541-458-2437, TheBierStein.com.