Best Local Clothing Designer: Mitra Gruwell. Photo by Eve Weston.

Best Local clothing designer

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Arts and Performance by EW StaffPosted on

1. Mitra Gruwell, DiscardUpcycling.com.

2. Desiree Noir / Kuenkele Instagram.com/desiree_noir.

3. Matrix, Instagram.com/matrixdoesdrag.