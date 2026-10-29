Ashe Newton, aka Ashe The Vibe Rater. Photo by Eve Weston.

Best Local Influencer

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Arts and Performance by EW StaffPosted on

1. Ashe “The Vibe Rater” Newton, Instagram.com/AsheTheVibeRater.

2. Noah Blodgett/actuallyisnoah, Instagram.com/ActuallyIsNoah.

3. Kaarin Knudson, 500 E 4th Ave. Suite 302, 541-682-5010, Eugene-Or.gov.