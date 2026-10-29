Photo courtesy Eugene Saturday Market

Best Local market

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Business by EW StaffPosted on

1. Eugene Saturday Market, Park Blocks downtown, 541-686-8885, EugeneSaturdayMarket.org.

2. The Kiva, 125 W. 11th Ave., 541-342-8666, KivaGrocery.com.

3. Sundance Natural Foods, 748 E. 24th Ave., 541-343-9142, SundanceNaturalFoods.com