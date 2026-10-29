Bevin Helm, owner of Eugene Gear Traders. Photo by Chris Pietsch.

Best Local outdoor recreation store

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Business by EW StaffPosted on

1. Eugene Gear Traders, 1280 Charnelton St., 541-515-6764, EugeneGearTraders.com.

2. Bi-Mart, Eugene, Springfield, Creswell, Junction City, Cottage Grove and more, Bimart.com.

3. Berg’s Snow & Skateboard Shop, 367 W. 13th Ave., 541-683-1300, BergsSkiShop.com.