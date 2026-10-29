Sen. Jeff Merkley

Best Local politician

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Civics by EW StaffPosted on

1. U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, JeffMerkley.com.

2. Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson, KaarinforMayor.com.

3. U.S. Rep. Val Hoyle, 940 Willamette, Valhoyle.com.