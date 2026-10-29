Best Local radio personality or podcaster

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Arts and Performance by EW StaffPosted on

1. Downtown Deb, Dead Air, KRVM, 1574 Coburg Road #237, 541-790-6686, Krvm.org.

2. Love Cross, KLCC. 136 W. 8th Ave., 541-463-6000, Klcc.org.

3. Rachael McDonald, KLCC, 136 W. 8th Ave., 541-463-6000, Klcc.org.