Morgan Hawk of Orb Weaver Healing Arts in her Eugene massage studio. Photo by Chris Pietsch.

Best Massage therapist

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Business by EW StaffPosted on

1. Morgan Hawk, Orb Weaver Healing Arts, 201 Blair Blvd., 828-620-6097, OrbWeaverHealing.com.

2. Lily Brunner, Tigerlily Massage, 740 Main St., Spfd., Massagebook.com/therapists/tigerlilymassagellc.

3. Jessame Ireland, Touch of Rose