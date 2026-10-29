Will Kennedy performing at Slice Pizzeria. Photo by Todd Cooper.

Best Open mic

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Going Out by EW StaffPosted on

1. Slice Pizzeria & Bar, 325 Blair Blvd., 541-653-9937, SlizePizzeriaAndBar.com.

2. PublicHouse Sunday, 418 A St., Spfd., PublicHouseHub.com.

3. The Hybrid Gallery, 941 W. 3rd Ave., 541-321-6977, TheHybridEugene.com.