Rose Quartz. Photo by Todd Cooper.

Best Place for a nonalcoholic beverage

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Eats by EW StaffPosted on

1. High Street Tonics, 267 W. 8th Ave., 458-215-4814, HighStreetTonics.com.

2. Portal Tea, 41 W. Broadway, 541-636-3021, PortalTea.co.

3. Crow & Cart, 543 Blair Blvd., 541-505-7240, CrowandCart.com.