Best Place to get a burger

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Eats by EW StaffPosted on

1. Cornucopia, W. 17th Ave., 541-337-6940, CornucopiaEugene.com.

2. Killer Burger, 50 W. Broadway, 541-636-4731; 298 Coburg Rd. Ste. A., 541-780-6965, KillerBurger.com.

3. Gotcha Burger, 1702 W. 7th Ave., 541-653-9077, Facebook.com/GotchaBurgers.