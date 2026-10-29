Best Place to get a used car

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Business by EW StaffPosted on

1. Craigslist, Craigslist.org.

2. Kendall Auto Group, KendallAutoGroup.com.

3. St. Vincent de Paul Society of Lane County (St. Vinnies), 2890 Chad Drive, 541-743-7117 and 199 Q St., Spfd., 541-746-7784, as well as sites in and around Lane County. SVDP.us