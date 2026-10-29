Best Place To Sip a Cup of Tea: Portal Tea, Oksana Kotok. Photo by Eve Weston.

Best Place to sip a cup of tea

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Eats by EW StaffPosted on

1. Portal Tea Company, 41 W. Broadway, 541-636-3021, PortalTea.co.

2. Hodgepodge Books and Taps, 58 E. 14th Ave., 541-525-1718, Booksandtaps.com.

3. Vero Espresso House, 205 E. 14th Ave., 541-654-0504, VeroEspressoHouse.com.