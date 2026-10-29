Best Queer gathering spot

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Going Out by EW StaffPosted on

1. The Sparrow & Serpent, 211 Washington St., 541-844-1280, SparrowAndSerpent.com.

2. The Hybrid Gallery, 941 W. 3rd Ave., 541-321-6977, TheHybridEugene.com.

3. Jameson’s Bar, 115 W. Broadway, 541-485-9913, JamesonsBar.com.