Best Senior Center: tai chi at the Campbell Community Center

Best Senior center

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Business by EW StaffPosted on

1. Campbell Senior Center, 155 High St., 541-682-5318, Eugene-or.gov/campbellcenter.

2. Eugene Family YMCA, 600 East 24th Ave., 541-686-9622, EugeneYmca.org.

3. Willamalane, 541-736 4544, Willamalane.org.