Best Senior living

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Business by EW StaffPosted on

1. Cascade Manor, 65 W. 30th Ave., 541-342-5901, CascadeManor.org.

2. Springs at Greer Gardens,1282 Goodpasture Island Rd., 541-246-2828, TheSpringsLiving.com.

3. Waterford Grand Assisted Living & Memory Care, 600 Waterford Way; 541-636-3329, Cascadeliving.com.