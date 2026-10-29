Best Small-town in Lane County store

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Business by EW StaffPosted on

1. The Coburg Antique and Vintage Mall, 91055 S. Harrison St., Coburg, 541-683-0916, CoburgAntiqueMall.com.

2. Oregon Coast Humane Society Thrift Store, 1193 Bay St., Old Town Florence, 541-997-5705, OregonCoastHumanesociety.org.

3. The Bookmine, 702 E Main St., Cottage Grove, 541-942-7414.