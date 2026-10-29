Ta Ra RinPhoto by Adam Graves

Best Takeout

Best of EugeneBest of Eugene Eats by EW StaffPosted on

1. Ta Ra Rin Thai Cuisine, 1200 Oak St., 541-343-1230, TararinThai.com.

2. El Super Burrito, 2566 Willamette, 541-485-0619, ElSuperBurrito.com.

3. Chao Pra Ya Thai Cuisine, 580 Adams St., 541-344-1706, CpyThai.com.