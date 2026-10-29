Best Tattoo artist

1. Sarah Knapp, Wild Rose Tattoo, 2849 Oak St., Wildrosetattoo.com.

2. Wendy Kai, Moon Maiden Tattoo, MoonmaidenTattoo.com.

3. Summer Shield, Dirt Nap Tattoo, 247 W. 10th Ave., Instagram.com/dirtnaptattoostudio.

These days, tattoos last longer than most marriages, so few things carry as much pressure as being the one to permanently mark people with their art. Sarah Knapp has been a professional tattooer for 14 years and a co-owner of Wild Rose Tattoo since 2021. She describes her art as “as an illustrative, almost neo-traditional style. I specialize in color. I really love doing botanicals and animal portraits, lots of florals.” She has recently delved into doing much larger pieces that span a full back or leg with her happy, lush, flowery designs.

With a day-spa background, Knapp says the key to getting clients through sometimes 40 hours of tattooing is to create an atmosphere of comfort and tranquility. This is achieved through possibly the most plants in any Eugene tattoo shop, alt rock and plenty of snack breaks. But her secret weapon to ensure client comfort: “When they’re getting tattooed listening to some of their favorite music. I know from experience that that’s one of the most soothing things possible.” Knapp also does benefit tattoo events supporting nonprofits such as Black Thistle Street Aid and Eugene Mission.